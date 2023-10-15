Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $59,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

