MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

