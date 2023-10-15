Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,255 shares in the company, valued at $91,285,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $1,669,379.37.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %

Atlassian stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.23. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.