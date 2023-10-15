Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,255 shares in the company, valued at $91,285,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,654,957.62.
- On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.
- On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,681,823.28.
- On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $1,694,349.60.
- On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $1,669,379.37.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %
Atlassian stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.23. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
