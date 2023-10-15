MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Critical Analysis

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -6.58% N/A -11.27% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -850.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

43.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MiMedx Group and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.16%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $267.84 million 2.75 -$30.20 million ($0.17) -37.29 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -2.44

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigyn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications; and AMNIOBURN a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft used in the treatment of partial-thickness and full-thickness burns, as well as lead product includes mdHACM, a micronized form of AMNIOFIX, supplied in powder form. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

