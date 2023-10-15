Mizuho Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $58.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

