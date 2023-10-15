Mizuho Trims Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price to $4.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oatly Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Oatly Group stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

