Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.38.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $348.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.