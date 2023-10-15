monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNDY. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 0.82. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $189.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.02.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in monday.com by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in monday.com by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in monday.com by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

