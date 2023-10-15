Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

