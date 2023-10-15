Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.32.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

