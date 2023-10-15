Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.14.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

