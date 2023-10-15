Morgan Stanley Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $190.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.00.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $153.56 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.01.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

