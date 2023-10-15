Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Evercore ISI

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

MUR stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,116 shares of company stock worth $4,810,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

