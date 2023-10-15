Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Murphy USA worth $75,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $359.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.42. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $369.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.60.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

