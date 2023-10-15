National Bank Financial Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $69.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OVV opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.