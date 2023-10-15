National Bankshares Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $25.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.38.

Enerplus Price Performance

NYSE ERF opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $56,997,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $48,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $27,403,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 75.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $20,622,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

