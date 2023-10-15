Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.46. 6,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

