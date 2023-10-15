Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.46. 6,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 0.4 %
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.