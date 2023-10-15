Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 89,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 816,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Nerdy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 17,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $75,025.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,665,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,821,321.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 17,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $75,025.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,821,321.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,432 and sold 102,163 shares valued at $387,681. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

