NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

