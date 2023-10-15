New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEWR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.21.

Get New Relic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Relic

New Relic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,991,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,715,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 441,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 489,634 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.