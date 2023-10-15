New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 30.4% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 107,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 225,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

