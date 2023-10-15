New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $348.91 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

