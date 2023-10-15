New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

