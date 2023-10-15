New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Paycom Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.24.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.3 %

PAYC opened at $264.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.12 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

