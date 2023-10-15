New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $131.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.59 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.