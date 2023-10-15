New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of NVR worth $21,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 376.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $73,500,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,932.10 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,935.00 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6,134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5,998.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $123.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.