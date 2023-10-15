New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.