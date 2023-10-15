New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.17 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

