New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.