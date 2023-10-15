New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.62 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $177.68 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

