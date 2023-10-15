New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.94 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,630 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of First Solar worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,346 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average is $190.02. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.19.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

