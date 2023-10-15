New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.07 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Ventas worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 947.37%.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

