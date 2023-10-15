New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

