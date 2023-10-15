New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of VeriSign worth $21,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total value of $27,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $644,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,642 shares in the company, valued at $122,754,403.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total transaction of $27,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,954 shares of company stock worth $3,569,234. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.81 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.