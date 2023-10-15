New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,625 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Insulet worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $132.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

