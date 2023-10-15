New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

