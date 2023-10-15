New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $22,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.