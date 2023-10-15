New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,692 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $12,433,750,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $28,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.