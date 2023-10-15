New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,102 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,017 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 639.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

