New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,999 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $60.99 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

