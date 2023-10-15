New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,018 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $98.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

