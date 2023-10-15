New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,819 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of United Airlines worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

