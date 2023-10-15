New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,245,000 after acquiring an additional 192,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $200.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $211.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.88.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

