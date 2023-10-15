New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,727 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.