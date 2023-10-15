New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 58,511 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,511 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

