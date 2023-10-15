New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,762 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OMC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

