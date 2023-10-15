New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,762 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OMC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

