New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,963 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.6 %

SJM stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -666.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.49 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

