New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 890 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

NYSE:TDY opened at $404.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $330.95 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.58.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total transaction of $323,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

