New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of LKQ worth $17,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

