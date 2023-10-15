Next Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.44. The company has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

